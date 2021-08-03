Olympics-Athletics-Thompson-Herah wins women's 200m gold in Tokyo
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won the women's 200 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Christine Mboma of Namibia won the silver while Gabby Thomas of United States took the bronze medal.
