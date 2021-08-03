World News Roundup: Some officials saw risk of Beirut blast, did not act - HRW report; Germany's Greens pitch climate ministry to boost faltering campaign and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Some officials saw risk of Beirut blast, did not act - HRW report

A report released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday concluded there was strong evidence to suggest some Lebanese officials knew about and tacitly accepted the lethal risks posed by ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port before the fatal blast there on Aug. 4 last year. HRW called for a U.N. investigation into the explosion, which was caused by the chemicals stored unsafely at the port for years and killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, and destroyed swathes of Lebanon's capital.

Germany's Greens pitch climate ministry to boost faltering campaign

Germany's Greens presented an "emergency climate protection program" on Tuesday, aiming to reset their national election campaign after squandering an early surge in opinion polls with a raft of mistakes. The program includes plans for a new Ministry for Climate Protection that would ensure no legislative project undermines a goal of limiting global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

UAE lifts ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates will on Thursday lift a ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday. India and Pakistan are important markets for Emirates, Etihad Airways and other UAE carriers flydubai and Air Arabia.

Analysis-Tougher terms: why the EU is paying more for new COVID shots

The European Union has agreed to pay a premium on new orders of COVID-19 vaccines because it is requiring tougher terms to be met, European officials said, as the bloc tries to protect supplies after a rocky start to its vaccination campaign. The higher price is less than the United States has agreed to pay in its latest order in July.

N.Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with U.S., S.Korea says

North Korea wants international sanctions banning its metal exports and imports of refined fuel and other necessities lifted before it restarts denuclearisation talks with the United States, South Korean lawmakers said on Tuesday. The North has also demanded the easing of sanctions on its imports of luxury goods to be able to bring in fine liquors and suits, the lawmakers said after being briefed by Park Jie-won, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), South Korea's main intelligence agency.

Iran official says Tehran to drop prisoner swap plans with U.S. - report

Iran is dropping plans for prisoner swaps with the United States due to "breaches" by Washington in efforts to free the detainees, an unnamed Iranian official told the semi-official Nour News agency on Tuesday. Tehran and President Joe Biden's administration have been communicating on prisoner exchanges aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions, and of Americans jailed in Iran.

Tunisian labour union urges new PM appointment

Tunisia's powerful labour union on Tuesday urged the president to rapidly announce a new government some nine days after he seized executive control in a move his opponents called a coup. President Kais Saied has defended his actions as constitutional and said he will govern alongside a new prime minister during an emergency period, but nine days after his intervention, he has yet to name one.

Incoming president says Iran will seek end to 'tyrannical' US sanctions

Iran's hardline incoming president Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday he would take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States, after winning the formal endorsement of the country's supreme leader to take office later this week. Raisi, who is under personal U.S. sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, promised to improve the living conditions of Iranians, which have worsened since 2018 when Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal.

Head of Belarusian exile group found hanged in Ukraine, police open murder case

A Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, and Ukrainian police said they had launched a murder case. Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after failing to return home from a run.

Russian court restricts Navalny ally Sobol's freedoms for 18 months

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to 1-1/2 years of parole-like restrictions after finding her guilty of inciting people to break COVID-19 safety regulations. Sobol, who says the accusation against her is politically motivated nonsense, was charged after an unsanctioned street protest in support of Navalny earlier this year.

