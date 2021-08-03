Left Menu

No proposal under consideration for bifurcation of any state, including Tamil Nadu: MoS Home

The Centre has no proposal under its consideration for bifurcation of any state, including Tamil Nadu, even though demands are received from various individuals and organisations from time to time, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.The Union Minister of State for Homes statement in the Lok Sabha came in reply to a question of Tamil Nadu MPs T R Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam whether the Central government has any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country, including Tamil Nadu.Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:38 IST
No proposal under consideration for bifurcation of any state, including Tamil Nadu: MoS Home
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has no proposal under its consideration for bifurcation of any state, including Tamil Nadu, even though demands are received from various individuals and organisations from time to time, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of State for Home's statement in the Lok Sabha came in reply to a question of Tamil Nadu MPs T R Paarivendhar and S Ramalingam whether the Central government has any proposal to bifurcate any state in the country, including Tamil Nadu.

''Demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states. The creation of a new state has wide ramifications and a direct bearing on the federal polity of our country.

''Government moves on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors. Presently no such proposal is under consideration,'' Rai said.

The two Tamil Nadu MPs also asked whether the government has received any demand from any individual or organisation to bifurcate states like Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021