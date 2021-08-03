Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Thompson-Herah completes sprint double-double

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:38 IST
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a second successive Olympic sprint double when she won the 200 metres gold medal in a blistering 21.53 seconds on Tuesday.

Thompson-Herah controlled the race from the start and was a clear winner, but 18-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia produced an astonishing final 30 metres to make up four places and take silver in 21.81. Gabby Thomas of United States took the bronze in 21.87, just edging out 100m silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.94).

