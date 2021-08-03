Olympics-Weightlifting-Uzbekistan's Djuraev wins gold in men's 109kg event
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:43 IST
Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev defeated Armenia's world record holder Simon Martirosyan to win gold in the men's weightlifting 109kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
The 21-year old Djuraev lifted 193kg for the snatch and 237 kg for the clean and jerk for a total of 430kg. Martirosyan, who lifted 195kg in the snatch, took silver with 423kg, as he failed his last two clean & jerk attempts.
Advertisement
Latvia's Arturs Plesnieks won bronze with 410kg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Uzbekistan
- Simon
- Armenia
- Latvia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to hold military drills near Afghan border -TASS
Russia, Uzbekistan to hold military drills near Afghan border - Ifx
Putin, Uzbekistan's president discuss strategic partnership issues
Uzbekistan says has no grounds to host Afghans awaiting U.S. visas
Olympics-Taekwondo-Uzbekistan, U.S. gold as Refugee Team miss out on first medal