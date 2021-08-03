Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-Uzbekistan's Djuraev wins gold in men's 109kg event

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:43 IST
Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev defeated Armenia's world record holder Simon Martirosyan to win gold in the men's weightlifting 109kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 21-year old Djuraev lifted 193kg for the snatch and 237 kg for the clean and jerk for a total of 430kg. Martirosyan, who lifted 195kg in the snatch, took silver with 423kg, as he failed his last two clean & jerk attempts.

Latvia's Arturs Plesnieks won bronze with 410kg.

