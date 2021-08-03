Left Menu

Maha: RPF rescues six-year-old boy within hours of fleeing home

The boy boarded Marathwada Express around 9.45 am at Mukundwadi station and was found at Lasur within a couple of hours, he said, adding that the child was reunited with his parents later in the day after formalities.

The Railway Police Force on Tuesday rescued a six-year-old boy who ran away from home after being slapped by his mother, and reunited him with his parents in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said.

The boy fled from his home near Mukundwadi railway station during the day after his mother allegedly slapped him when he demanded money for snacks, sub-inspector Vijay Wagh said.

''I was on routine patrolling, when I spotted the child travelling alone in a train when it was approaching Lasur station. When I asked about his family he started crying. But after having a conversation with him, the boy told me that his mother had refused to give him money for snacks and slapped him,'' the official said. The boy boarded Marathwada Express around 9.45 am at Mukundwadi station and was found at Lasur within a couple of hours, he said, adding that the child was reunited with his parents later in the day after formalities.

