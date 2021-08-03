Maha: RPF rescues six-year-old boy within hours of fleeing home
The boy boarded Marathwada Express around 9.45 am at Mukundwadi station and was found at Lasur within a couple of hours, he said, adding that the child was reunited with his parents later in the day after formalities.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Police Force on Tuesday rescued a six-year-old boy who ran away from home after being slapped by his mother, and reunited him with his parents in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said.
The boy fled from his home near Mukundwadi railway station during the day after his mother allegedly slapped him when he demanded money for snacks, sub-inspector Vijay Wagh said.
''I was on routine patrolling, when I spotted the child travelling alone in a train when it was approaching Lasur station. When I asked about his family he started crying. But after having a conversation with him, the boy told me that his mother had refused to give him money for snacks and slapped him,'' the official said. The boy boarded Marathwada Express around 9.45 am at Mukundwadi station and was found at Lasur within a couple of hours, he said, adding that the child was reunited with his parents later in the day after formalities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MSIL ties up with Bank of Maharashtra to offer inventory financing to dealer partners
Department of Agriculture, Government of Maharashtra and CropLife India Raises Awareness in Medical Fraternity
4-year-old falls into manhole in Maharashtra's Palghar, search on
Ramdas Athawale asks Maharashtra government to allow people to offer Namaaz in mosques on Bakri Eid
SC rejects plea for full-fledged annual pilgrimage to Lord Vitthal temple in Maharashtra