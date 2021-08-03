Left Menu

Swarnim Vijay Flame reaches Siachen Glacier to commemorate 50 years of victory

The Swarnim Vijay Flame on Tuesday reached the frozen frontier of Siachen Glacier to commemorate 50 years of Indian Armed Forces victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:04 IST
Swarnim Vijay Flame reaches Siachen Glacier to commemorate 50 years of victory
Swarnim Vijay Flame at Siachen Glacier (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Swarnim Vijay Flame on Tuesday reached the frozen frontier of Siachen Glacier to commemorate 50 years of Indian Armed Forces victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The victory flame was received with full Military honours at Bana Post, located at a height of 22,000 ft. on the Siachen Glacier.

Bana Post was captured by the Indian Army in 1987 in an unparalleled daring operation. Honorary Captain Bana Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award for gallantry for this operation, according to the Defence reports. "From Bana Post, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was taken to Indira Colonel, the Northernmost point of the Siachen Glacier where the Indian Army troops received it with enthusiasm and reiterated their pledge towards the defence of the country," stated by Ministry of Defence Public Relations Unit (PRO-Defence), Srinagar (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021