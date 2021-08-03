Left Menu

Man ends life in Nagpur; assault by cops triggered step, say kin

The two then came home and thrashed my brother, which left him humiliated and depressed, the deceaseds sibling Shailesh told reporters.He said Mahesh committed suicide by consuming poison late Monday night, after which Hudkeshwar police station registered an accidental death case.Following protests outside Hudkeshwar police station by Rauts kin on Tuesday afternoon, Zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay Shinde said the Crime Branch will probe the incident as well as allegations leveled by family members.Strict action will be taken if police personnel are found guilty, the DCP warned.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:06 IST
The kin of a man who allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur claimed on Tuesday he took this extreme step out of humiliation and depression after being thrashed by police.

Mahesh Shalikram Raut (38) had ended his life by consuming poison in his Raghuji Nagar home on Monday night and his brother said the deceased had called the police control earlier in the evening that day to inform that a mentally unwell person was assaulted by a woman in the morning.

''Mahesh had called the control room on Monday evening and it sent two beat marshals to inquire. The two police personnel tried to contact Mahesh but he could not answer calls for some reason. The two then came home and thrashed my brother, which left him humiliated and depressed,'' the deceased's sibling Shailesh told reporters.

He said Mahesh committed suicide by consuming poison late Monday night, after which Hudkeshwar police station registered an accidental death case.

Following protests outside Hudkeshwar police station by Raut's kin on Tuesday afternoon, Zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay Shinde said the Crime Branch will probe the incident as well as allegations leveled by family members.

''Strict action will be taken if police personnel are found guilty,'' the DCP warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

