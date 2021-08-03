Cop, civilian injured in firing by militants at security forces in Srinagar
A police constable and a civilian were injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire at security forces in Khanyar area of the city, an official said.
The ultras attacked a security forces' party in Khanyar in the old city area of the valley, the police official said.
Further details are awaited.
