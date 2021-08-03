Britain warns of non-piracy 'incident' underway off UAE coast
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday it was aware of a non-piracy "incident" underway off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates.
The warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels in the area to exercise extreme caution.
The United States, Israel and Britain have blamed Tehran for an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
