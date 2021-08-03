Left Menu

Britain warns of non-piracy 'incident' underway off UAE coast

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:14 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday it was aware of a non-piracy "incident" underway off the coast of Fujairah, part of the United Arab Emirates.

The warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels in the area to exercise extreme caution.

The United States, Israel and Britain have blamed Tehran for an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

