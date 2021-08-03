Minister orders strict enforcement of laws against cow slaughter, forced conversion in Banaskantha

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on Tuesday visited the Banaskantha district which shares international border with Pakistan, and instructed the police to enforce laws against cow slaughter and forced religious conversions, among other things, strictly.

Jadeja held a ''crime conference'' with district Superintendent of Police Tarun Duggal and Inspector General of Border Range J R Mothalia at Palanpur, an official release said.

Duggal made a presentation about the law and order situation in the district before the minister, it said.

Jadeja underlined that Banaskantha shares border with not only Rajasthan but also with Pakistan, and also asked officials to strictly enforce laws concerning cows slaughter, religious conversion, land grabbing and illegal liquor trade, said the release.

The minister also asked officials to keep a watch on inter-state transport of illegal bio-diesel and take steps to reduce accidents on the highways passing from the northern Gujarat district.

As many as 527 CCTV cameras will be installed at 79 locations across the district including in the famous pilgrimage town of Ambaji and the tehsils of Palanpur, Deesa and Tharad, he announced.

Palanpur tehsil and Amirgadh police stations will now be headed by an inspector instead of a sub-inspector, Jadeja informed.

