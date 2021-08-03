Left Menu

Delhi court notice to singer Honey Singh after wife files domestic violence case

Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has issued notice to singer Yo Yo Honey Singh on a case filed by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:43 IST
Delhi court notice to singer Honey Singh after wife files domestic violence case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has issued notice to singer Yo Yo Honey Singh on a case filed by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Tis Hazari Court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued notice to Honey Singh and listed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

"The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage," read the petition. "The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic, and have tortured the Applicant's wife immensely. As such the Applicant's wife is entitled to a compensation of Rs 20 crores from the Respondents," it said.

Advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with lawyers Apoorva Pandey & GG Kashyap, from Karanjawala & co. appeared on behalf of Complainant. The court also passed interim orders in favor of Complainant, wife of singer, restraining Honey Singh from disposing of his jointly owned property and his wife's Stridhan.

The Complainant has alleged the singer abused her in numerous incidents. She has urged the court to pass a protection order under section 18 PWDV Act 2005 and direct the singer to provide compensation under the provision of the PWDV Act 2005 and to release the Stridhan and other material.

She has also sought to provide assistance of the protection officers and the police for implementation and execution of the orders as passed in her favor and against the respondents. (ANI)

