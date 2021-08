BRIEF-HSBC Appoints Ibrahim Al-Abed as head of private banking in Qatar

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* HSBC APPOINTS IBRAHIM AL-ABED AS HEAD OF PRIVATE BANKING, QATAR - STATEMENT

* Al-ABED REPORTS TO SOBHI TABBARA, GLOBAL MARKET HEAD MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA, PRIVATE BANKING, AND ABDUL HAKEEM MOSTAFAWI, CEO OF HSBC QATAR

