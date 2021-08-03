Parents of minor allegedly raped, murdered in Delhi demand capital punishment for culprits

The parents of the nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in southwest Delhi, on Tuesday demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

The Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest in Old Nangal village, according to police.

Advertisement

The girl’s parents, along with several people, staged a sit in near the spot of the incident in Old Nangal area on Tuesday.

The protest led to traffic snarls in and around the area. “My daughter went to get water from the crematorium when the incident happened. The priest showed me her body for a brief moment... her lips were blue. The priest cremated my child without our consent,” the girl's mother said. The woman said the priest is lying that the girl was electrocuted and alleged that he raped her. “Our community members doused the burning pyre and pulled the legs of my daughter. We need justice for her and the accused should get strict punishment,” she said. The father of the girl alleged that he was beaten up by a man who threatened him not file a police complaint. ''I was in the market when the incident happened. I got to know about it around 7.30 pm when her body was set on fire. A person from the nearby area assaulted me and threatened me to not file a complaint. He even offered me Rs 20,000, but I refused,” he said.

“I suspect that the priest must have informed that person about the incident. We have only one demand that the accused must be hanged,'' the father said. On Monday too, agitated locals had blocked a stretch of road in the area and demanded strict punishment for the culprits following which additional police personnel were deployed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) on Tuesday said in a tweet, “We appeal to people not to believe rumours. Strict legal action has been taken under IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act. An ACP rank officer will be the investigating officer. All the accused have been arrested and sent to jail.” Police had on Monday said rape charges were added in the FIR based on the statement of the victim’s mother and four people, including the priest, were arrested.

According to police, all the evidence collected from the spot of the crime has been sebt to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

The girl lived with her parents in the village in a rented house in front of a crematorium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)