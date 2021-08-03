Two held for car thefts in Navi Mumbai; stolen vehicles worth over Rs 80 lakh seized
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in car thefts, an official said on Tuesday.
At least 24 cases of car thefts from the limits of Sanpada, Chitalsar, Khandeshwar, Borivali, Pimpri, Manickpur, Khadakpada, CBD and Rabale, Kharghar, Nerul, NRI, Ram Nagar, Badlapur (east), Arnala, Bhiwandi and Thanai (Rajasthan) police station, have been detected, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.
The police have recovered 13 cars, worth over Rs 80 lakh, from Navi Mumbai resident Mohammad Taufique Habibulla (40) and Manoj Rajendra Gupta (34) of Dombivli, the official said.
During the probe, the police found that apart from Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas, offences have also been registered against Habibulla in Sion, Palsana (Gujarat) and Alepad (Gujarat), he said, adding that further probe is underway.
