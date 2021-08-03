Left Menu

Two brothers held for illegally running hookah cafe in south Delhi locality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:09 IST
Two brothers held for illegally running hookah cafe in south Delhi locality
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has busted a hookah cafe and arrested two brothers for allegedly running the place illegally without licence and serving hookah to customers in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, officials said on Tuesday.

Simranjeet Singh alias Honey and his younger brother Loveneet, both residents of neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad district, had taken the place on rent and had started the cafe just two days ago, they said.

One of their associates, a resident of Rohini, had applied for the license for the restaurant but had not got it yet, police said.

Police said a raid was conducted at 'The Daily Cafe' situated at a building in Wazir Nagar, BP Marg here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, after it received information regarding an illegally run hookah cafe.

According to police, the sales register of the restaurant was also taken in police possession which revealed that hookah was served to customers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''As Simranjeet and Loveneet were found serving hookah and tobacco products in public place and without warning labels, a case under relevant sections of COTPA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) was registered and both the accused persons were arrested.'' During the raid, three hookah, two hookah bases, 18 chillam, 10 hookah pipes, 10 charcoal packets and two packets of disposable mouth tips were found in possession of the two arrested men, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021