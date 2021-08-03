Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held
- Country:
- India
The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.
The district rural police intercepted a container truck at new Kathiwadi checkpost on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said. The container was loaded with banned gutka and tobacco products, worth Rs 10 lakh, in gunny bags, he said, adding that the truck driver Rizwan Akthar Khan (23) has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and regulations of Food Safety Standards.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Local train services resume in Mumbai
Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected
Navi Mumbai man gets life imprisonment for killing wife
Constable commits suicide at home in police colony in Mumbai
All efforts being made to complete Delhi-Mumbai Expressway proj expeditiously: Gadkari