Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame reaches Siachen Glacier

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Swarnim Vijay Victory Flame, commemorating 50 years of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, on Tuesday reached the frozen frontiers of Siachen Glacier -- the world's highest battlefield, a defence spokesperson said.

“The victory flame was received with full military honours at Bana Post, located at a height of 22,000 feet on the Siachen Glacier,” Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Bana Post was captured by the Indian Army in 1987 in an unparalleled daring operation. Honorary Capt Bana Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award for gallantry, for this operation, he said.

From Bana Post, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was taken to Indira Col, the northernmost point of the Siachen Glacier, where Indian Army troops received it with enthusiasm and reiterated their pledge towards the defence of the country, the PRO said.

