Argentina to produce 3 mln doses of Russian vaccine in August

Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond will produce over 3 million doses of the second component of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine this month, the company said in a joint statement with Russian sovereign fund RDIF.

"This week the company will start supplying the government of Argentina with locally produced Sputnik V vaccine including 150,000 doses of the second component to protect the population," the parties said.

The 150,000 doses were a first instalment this week of the 3 million doses agreed for August.

