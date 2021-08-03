Left Menu

Argentina to produce 3 mln doses of Russian vaccine in August

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:30 IST
Argentina to produce 3 mln doses of Russian vaccine in August
  • Country:
  • Russia

Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond will produce over 3 million doses of the second component of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine this month, the company said in a joint statement with Russian sovereign fund RDIF.

"This week the company will start supplying the government of Argentina with locally produced Sputnik V vaccine including 150,000 doses of the second component to protect the population," the parties said.

The 150,000 doses were a first instalment this week of the 3 million doses agreed for August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021