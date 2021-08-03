Argentina to produce 3 mln doses of Russian vaccine in August
Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond will produce over 3 million doses of the second component of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine this month, the company said in a joint statement with Russian sovereign fund RDIF.
"This week the company will start supplying the government of Argentina with locally produced Sputnik V vaccine including 150,000 doses of the second component to protect the population," the parties said.
The 150,000 doses were a first instalment this week of the 3 million doses agreed for August.
