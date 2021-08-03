Left Menu

Taliban want 'lion’s share of power' in peace deal – U.S. special envoy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:35 IST
The Taliban are demanding in U.S.-backed peace talks “the lion’s share of power” in any political settlement, U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday.

"At this point, they are demanding that they take the lion's share of power in the next government given the military situation as they see it," Khalilzad told the Aspen Security Forum in an online conference.

