Blinken, Ghani call for quickened pace in Afghan peace talks -U.S. State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a phone call on Tuesday agreed on the need to speed up Afghan peace talks and condemned ongoing attacks by the Taliban, the U.S. State Department said.
In a statement outlining the discussion, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken reiterated the "strong and enduring U.S. commitment to Afghanistan."
