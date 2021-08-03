Left Menu

Blinken, Ghani call for quickened pace in Afghan peace talks -U.S. State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:42 IST
Blinken, Ghani call for quickened pace in Afghan peace talks -U.S. State Department
  Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a phone call on Tuesday agreed on the need to speed up Afghan peace talks and condemned ongoing attacks by the Taliban, the U.S. State Department said.

In a statement outlining the discussion, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken reiterated the "strong and enduring U.S. commitment to Afghanistan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

