Blinken, Ghani call for quickened pace in Afghan peace talks -U.S. State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a phone call on Tuesday agreed on the need to speed up Afghan peace talks and condemned ongoing attacks by the Taliban, the U.S. State Department said.

In a statement outlining the discussion, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken reiterated the "strong and enduring U.S. commitment to Afghanistan."

