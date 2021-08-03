Home Guard sentenced to 30 yrs RI for raping minor girl

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI):A local court on Tuesday sentenced a Home Guard to 30 yearsRigorous Imprisonmentfor sexually assaulting aphysically challenged minorgirl in October last year.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 40-year-old man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015and Indian Penal Code and sentenced to 30 years RI The Home Guard was sentenced to undergo 30 years RI under relevant sections of POCSO Act,rigorous life imprisonment under relevant provisions of theSC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

Advertisement

He wasfurther sentenced to undergo two years RI under relevant sections of IPC.

All the sentences shall run concurrently.

The court also slapped a total fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

According to prosecution, the man trespassed into the house of the 16-year-old girl in October 2020 under the pretext of giving groceries while her parents were away and raped her.

The girl, belonging to ST community, was also wrongfully confined by the Home Guard on two different datesin October 2020 in her house.

He also threatened to eliminate her if she disclosed the incident to anybody.

In February this year a case was registered against the Home Guard and the girl was sent for a medical examination, which revealed that she was five months pregnant.

The man was subsequently arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)