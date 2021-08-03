Left Menu

Home Guard sentenced to 30 yrs RI for raping minor girl

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:44 IST
Home Guard sentenced to 30 yrs RI for raping minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI):A local court on Tuesday sentenced a Home Guard to 30 yearsRigorous Imprisonmentfor sexually assaulting aphysically challenged minorgirl in October last year.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 40-year-old man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015and Indian Penal Code and sentenced to 30 years RI The Home Guard was sentenced to undergo 30 years RI under relevant sections of POCSO Act,rigorous life imprisonment under relevant provisions of theSC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

He wasfurther sentenced to undergo two years RI under relevant sections of IPC.

All the sentences shall run concurrently.

The court also slapped a total fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

According to prosecution, the man trespassed into the house of the 16-year-old girl in October 2020 under the pretext of giving groceries while her parents were away and raped her.

The girl, belonging to ST community, was also wrongfully confined by the Home Guard on two different datesin October 2020 in her house.

He also threatened to eliminate her if she disclosed the incident to anybody.

In February this year a case was registered against the Home Guard and the girl was sent for a medical examination, which revealed that she was five months pregnant.

The man was subsequently arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021