SI held for 'rape' attempt on trainee policewoman in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:47 IST
A Sub-Inspector of Police in Mahabubabad district of Telangana was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 29-year-old woman trainee SI, police said.

The woman probationary officer, attached to the same police station where the SI is posted, complained to Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi in this regard following which an inquiry was ordered and a case was registered.

According to police, under the pretext of raiding a jaggery godown, the sub-inspector took the trainee in his private vehicle late on Monday night to an isolated place and attempted to molest and 'rape' her.

The woman resisted his attempts after which the accused police official dropped her near her residence, they said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the SI and he was placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, the women's wing of Telangana Congress staged a demonstration here and submitted a memorandum to the DGP seeking action against the SI over the incident, a party release said.

