Left Menu

MSF leaves Cameroon's restive region after prolonged government suspension

Over 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million have been displaced, with both sides regularly accused of committing atrocities. MSF, which provides free medical services and managed the only 24/7 free ambulance service in the region, said many local healthcare facilities are no longer functional.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:00 IST
MSF leaves Cameroon's restive region after prolonged government suspension
  • Country:
  • Senegal

International aid group Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday it had been forced to withdraw its teams from Cameroon's restive Northwest region where the government has been battling separatists for over four years. The withdrawal follows a prolonged suspension of its operations in the region by the government of Cameroon, officially for a review.

Local government and military officials have accused MSF of supporting armed groups, which the organisation denies. "We cannot stay any longer in a region where we are not allowed to provide care to people," said Emmanuel Lampaert, MSF's operations coordinator for Central Africa, in a statement.

Lampaert said the suspension, which came into force eight months ago, had significantly reduced access to medical services in an area where communities are badly affected by armed violence. MSF said 89 local contracts had to be terminated in the Northwest region. These included doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, midwives, mental health counsellors, physiotherapists and some non-medical positions.

It also ended the contracts of the five remaining expatriate positions. Contacted by Reuters, the Cameroonian government had no immediate response.

What began as peaceful protests over marginalisation in Cameroon's two English-speaking regions by the majority French-speaking government in 2016 has degenerated into a violent insurgency pitting separatist groups against Cameroon's army. Over 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million have been displaced, with both sides regularly accused of committing atrocities.

MSF, which provides free medical services and managed the only 24/7 free ambulance service in the region, said many local healthcare facilities are no longer functional. Many people struggle to access the remaining open healthcare facilities due to financial, security and logistical constraints, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021