Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL39 PM-LD OPPOSITION Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet New Delhi: With Parliament's proceedings being stalled by the opposition's protests over the Pegasus issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed it for its conduct, including tearing papers and making ''derogatory'' remarks on the way bills have been passed, as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

DEL22 OPPOSITION 2NDLD MEETING Oppn leaders meet over breakfast to chalk out joint strategy, Rahul Gandhi calls for unity New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here on Tuesday where stress was laid on opposition unity.

Advertisement

BOM17 GJ-2NDLD MODI Inefficient ration delivery systems since 1947 didn't fully help poor: PM Ahmedabad: The scope and budget of cheap ration schemes rose since Independence but the effect it should have had on the poor remained limited due to ineffective delivery systems and selfish elements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

BOM14 GJ-MODI-OLYMPICS New India's towering self-confidence reflects in Olympics: PM Ahmedabad: Elated by the performance of Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said new India's towering self-confidence was getting reflected in each game as the conviction and confidence of the country's players are at their peak.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 30,549 coronavirus infections, active cases fall after six days New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Tuesday with 30,549 more people testing positive for the disease while the active caseload declined after six days, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL49 CBSE-3RDLD RESULTS Class 10 results: CBSE records highest ever 99.04 pass percentage, girls outshine boys New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 exam results declared on Tuesday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

DEL93 CONG-DL-GIRL-CREMATION Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Amit Shah over death of Dalit girl in Delhi's Nangal New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over a nine-year-old Dalit girl's death under mysterious circumstances, saying that he went to Uttar Pradesh to ''distribute certificates'' but was ''unable to handle his own responsibility''.

DEL82 ARMY-COPTER-LD CRASH Army helicopter crashes into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake Kathua/Chandigarh: An Army helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to launch a massive search operation to trace the missing, an official said. DEL75 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER LeT terrorist from Pakistan killed in encounter in J-K Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist hailing from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-PEGASUS Editors Guild files plea in SC seeking SIT investigation into Pegasus snooping matter New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to conduct probe into the reported surveillance of journalists and others allegedly by the government through the use Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

LGC2 JH-HC-JUDGE DEATH-CBI Jharkhand HC asks CBI to start probe into Dhanbad judge death case Ranchi: The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a probe into the death case of Dhanbad district judge Uttam Anand at the earliest.

LGD25 DL-COURT-HONEY SINGH Honey Singh's wife files domestic violence case, seeks Rs 10 cr compensation New Delhi: Wife of Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a ''farm animal...being treated cruelly''.

FOREIGN FGN40 CHINA-INDIA-STUDENT Indian student’s death in Tianjin is homicide, suspect held: Chinese Foreign Ministry Beijing: The death of a 20-year-old Indian student in China’s Tianjin city was a homicide and a foreigner has been arrested in connection with the murder, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN39 SAFRICA-UNREST-COUNCIL Council established to reconcile Indian and black communities in South African province Johannesburg: The premier of KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa has set up a reconciliation council comprising prominent members from the society to address the racial tensions between the Indian community of Phoenix and their black neighbours in three surrounding areas. By Fakir Hassen FGN29 US-INDIA-LD HARPOON US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD 82 million Washington: The US has approved the sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of USD 82 million, a decision which it said will help strengthen the bilateral strategic ties and improve the security of a major defensive partner in the Indo-Pacific region. By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)