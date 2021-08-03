Powerful explosion hits Kabul-witnesses
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:08 IST
A powerful blast hit the centre of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, Reuters reporters said.
The explosion occurred near the diplomatic quarters and a busy market square.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
