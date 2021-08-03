Left Menu

Global coalition seized 116 tonnes of cocaine from May-June -Colombia's Duque

Since operation Orion was launched in 2018, the international coalition involved has seized more than 400 tonnes of cocaine and 158 tonnes of marijuana, according to Colombia's navy. Germany, Argentina, Jamaica and Mexico also took part in the latest phase, among others.

Military and police authorities seized 116 tonnes of cocaine in the seventh phase of Orion, the multinational naval operation in which 38 countries took part, Colombia's President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday. During the anti-drug operation's seventh phase, from May 15 to June 30, 539 people of differing nationalities were captured, while 69 boats, three semisubmersible craft, and five aircraft were taken out of action, according to numbers presented by Colombia's government.

Warships, coastguard vessels, planes and helicopters were also involved, and 95 tonnes of marijuana were seized as well. Since operation Orion was launched in 2018, the international coalition involved has seized more than 400 tonnes of cocaine and 158 tonnes of marijuana, according to Colombia's navy.

Germany, Argentina, Jamaica and Mexico also took part in the latest phase, among others.

