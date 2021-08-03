Man in judicial custody after arrest in liquor smuggling case dies in govt hospital

A 40-year-old man, who was remanded in judicial custody following his arrest in connection with a liquor smuggling case in Kasaragod district last month, has died at a Government Medical College here, police said on Tuesday.

Karuanakara, who was sent to judicial remand following his arrest in the case on July 19, allegedly collapsed in the jail at Hosdurg in Kasargod district on July 22, they said.

Initially admitted to District Hospital Kanhangad, he was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, after his condition worsened.

He died on Monday night while undergoing treatment there, police said.

Relatives alleged that torture by Excise sleuths who arrested him was the reason for Karunakara's death.

Police said the postmortem will be performed at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, Karunakara and another person were arrested by Excise officialsnear Badiyadukka in Kasaragod while smuggling liquor from Karnataka in an autorickshaw.

