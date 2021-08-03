Left Menu

2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:15 IST
Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Kanheibindha village in Simulia police station area when the two men were working in a paddy field, an officer said.

The duo was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

