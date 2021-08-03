2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Kanheibindha village in Simulia police station area when the two men were working in a paddy field, an officer said.

The duo was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

