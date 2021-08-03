Left Menu

UP: Nagar panchayat chairman assaults toll plaza official, video goes viral

Police said they are investigating the matter.

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:19 IST
UP: Nagar panchayat chairman assaults toll plaza official, video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A video purportedly showing a nagar panchayat chairman beating up an employee of a toll plaza here has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Narora Nagar Panchayat Chairman Vivek Vashisht can be seen slapping Rakesh Kumar, an IT manager at the toll plaza.

However, Vashisht claimed that the staff of the toll plaza had seized the Aadhar cards of some local villagers who were trying to pass through and he had gone there to get them back when the staffer misbehaved with him.

According to complainant, Vashisht along with 30-40 unidentified people came to the toll booth on Monday at around 1 pm and assaulted him and other staffers. He also snatched money from me and tried to flee, the complainant claimed.

Kumar further said, the nagar panchayat chairman said no FASTags will be made and no toll should be charged from those living near the toll plaza.

Refuting the claims, Vashisht said the toll plaza staff forcibly took away the Aadhar cards of some locals to issue FASTags without which, he claimed, they would not be allowed to pass through.

When I reached there and asked the staff to return the cards, the toll workers indulged in indecency and started abusing me. This part has not been shown in the video, Vashisht claimed. Police said they are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021