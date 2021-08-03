UP: Nagar panchayat chairman assaults toll plaza official, video goes viral

A video purportedly showing a nagar panchayat chairman beating up an employee of a toll plaza here has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Narora Nagar Panchayat Chairman Vivek Vashisht can be seen slapping Rakesh Kumar, an IT manager at the toll plaza.

However, Vashisht claimed that the staff of the toll plaza had seized the Aadhar cards of some local villagers who were trying to pass through and he had gone there to get them back when the staffer misbehaved with him.

According to complainant, Vashisht along with 30-40 unidentified people came to the toll booth on Monday at around 1 pm and assaulted him and other staffers. He also snatched money from me and tried to flee, the complainant claimed.

Kumar further said, the nagar panchayat chairman said no FASTags will be made and no toll should be charged from those living near the toll plaza.

Refuting the claims, Vashisht said the toll plaza staff forcibly took away the Aadhar cards of some locals to issue FASTags without which, he claimed, they would not be allowed to pass through.

When I reached there and asked the staff to return the cards, the toll workers indulged in indecency and started abusing me. This part has not been shown in the video, Vashisht claimed. Police said they are investigating the matter.

