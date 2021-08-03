Left Menu

Irregularities in HSRP contract: CBI books director of Mumbai firm, Meghalaya officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:44 IST
The CBI has registered a case against Nitin Shah, the director of Mumbai-based Shimnit Utsch India Pvt. Ltd and unidentified officials of the Meghalaya transport department for allegedly awarding a contract for supplying high-security registration plates (HSRPs) of vehicles at exorbitant rates 16 years ago, officials said Tuesday.

After registering the case, the agency carried out searches at various locations and premises connected to the accused at Shillong in Meghalaya, Delhi, Mumbai and Sirmor in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, they said.

The Meghalaya government had floated a tender for HSRPs in 2003 for which three companies based in Mumbai and Delhi participated, the FIR said.

The three companies were Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd, Real Industries Ltd (name since changed to Real Mazon India Ltd) and Tonnjes Eastern Security Technologies Pvt Ltd (name since changed to Test Security Licence Plates Pvt Ltd). ''All the three bidders were controlled by Nitin Shah, the director of Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd,'' the FIR by CBI alleged. ''It was further alleged that the director of said company in collusion with unknown officials of the transport department of the Government of Meghalaya rigged the said tender process by submitting collusive bids through entities controlled by him,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The FIR alleged that the work was awarded to the said private company of Mumbai at four to five times more than the rates for the rest of India in 2005. The case was taken over after the consent of the Meghalaya government to the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

