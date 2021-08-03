Left Menu

Two killed, one missing as car falls into pond in Rajasthan's kota

Five people were travelling in the car when the accident took place on the Kota-Itawa mega highway near Dhanwa village under the Sultanpur police station.Two of the five friends somehow managed to swim out of the pond while the search operation for the person, identified as Keshav, is still underway.The dead were identified as Pawan Dhakad 30 and Pankaj Suman 26, police said.Sub-Inspector Vijendra Singh said five friends from Kishanganj village were returning home by car after celebrating Pawan Dhakads birthday when around 2 am, the car driver lost balance in an attempt to save a stray cattle.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:45 IST
Two killed, one missing as car falls into pond in Rajasthan's kota
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died while another went missing as their car fell into an overflowing pond in Rajasthan’s quota on Tuesday, police said. Five people were travelling in the car when the accident took place on the Kota-Itawa mega highway near Dhanwa village under the Sultanpur police station.

Two of the five friends somehow managed to swim out of the pond while the search operation for the person, identified as Keshav, is still underway.

The dead were identified as Pawan Dhakad (30) and Pankaj Suman (26), police said.

Sub-Inspector Vijendra Singh said five friends from Kishanganj village were returning home by car after celebrating Pawan Dhakad's birthday when around 2 am, the car driver lost balance in an attempt to save a stray cattle. The car overturned and plunged into a roadside pond overflowing due to rain. Pawan and Pankaj were killed on the spot while Keshav went missing. Prashant (18) and Anup (19) somehow managed to swim out of it, he added.

Police handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy while the search operation by the SDRF is underway to trace the missing man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021