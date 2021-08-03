Police foil suicide attempt by woman in UP’s Bulandshahr

Timely intervention by police saved the life of a mother of three children who tried to end her life by hanging herself following an argument with her husband, officials said.

The Khurja Dehat Police in Bulandshahr district received a call about a woman trying to hang herself from the ceiling of her house in Hazratpur village.

Police rushed to the spot and found the woman hanging. She was immediately brought down and taken to the hospital. As the knot of the noose was not tied properly, it became loose and she survived, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Her condition is stated to be stable, Singh added.

According to the officer, the woman got married 11 years ago and the couple has three children. She was upset due to a fight with her husband and decided to take the extreme step.

