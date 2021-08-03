Left Menu

3 of family drown in Jharkhand's Kharkhai river

Three members of a family, including two minors, drowned in Kharkhai river in Jharkhands Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:51 IST
3 of family drown in Jharkhand's Kharkhai river
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family, including two minors, drowned in Kharkhai river in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday when Renu (30) along with her 12-year-old son Shubham and daughter Pankhudi, aged 9, went to the riverside for an evening stroll, an officer said. Shubham wanted to wash his feet in the river and was swept away by the strong current, Rajnagar Police Station officer-in-charge Sambhushrahan Das said.

Renu and her daughter rushed to rescue him but drowned, he said.

The police deployed a team of divers to carry out rescue operations, and they recovered the bodies of the woman and her daughter.

Shubham's body was fished out on Tuesday morning, he said.

All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021