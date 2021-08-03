Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice threatens Haryana CM won't be allowed to hoist Tricolour

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice on Tuesday purportedly threatened that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will not be allowed to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, days after a similar warning was issued for his Himachal Pradesh counterpart.

The threat was made through a recorded phone call to a number of people, including journalists. The caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the SFJ.

Advertisement

He said the Sikhs for Justice, pro-farmers and supporters of Khalistan will not allow Khattar to unfurl the Tricolour on Independence Day.

Asked about the threat, the chief minister replied, ''I haven't got any such threat call directly.'' ''But from a security point of view, the arrangements made by the police and our agencies are adequate... If any difficulty arises, we will face it,'' he told reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting.

To another question, Khattar said, ''The Pannun issue is an old one, there is nothing new.'' US-based SFJ pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. The group's primary objective is to establish an ''independent and sovereign country'' in Punjab. It openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has booked Pannun for sedition and other charges for allegedly issuing a threat that CM Jai Ram Thakur won't be allowed to hoist the national flag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)