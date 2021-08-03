Two held for woman's murder in Shamli
According to police, Sunitas husband had died 10 years ago and she had a son from Permod, whom she was pressuring to maintain their child.She was taken to a field by the accused where they strangled her, police said.Sunita had gone missing on July 28 and her body was found at Butrada village under the Babri police station in Shamli district.
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:03 IST
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district arrested two people for allegedly murdering a woman. The accused have been identified as Permod Kumar and Anand. According to police, Sunita's husband had died 10 years ago and she had a son from Permod, whom she was pressuring to maintain their child.
She was taken to a field by the accused where they strangled her, police said.
Sunita had gone missing on July 28 and her body was found at Butrada village under the Babri police station in Shamli district.
