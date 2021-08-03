Left Menu

UK sources see Iran involved in potential vessel hijack, says Times newspaper

Updated: 03-08-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:10 IST
British sources believe the Asphalt Princess has been hijacked and are "working on the assumption Iranian military or proxies boarded the vessel", the Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, Britain's maritime trade agency reported that a "potential hijack" was unfolding off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah region, without giving details on the vessel or vessels involved.

The Times defence editor tweeted: "British sources believe Asphalt Princess has been hijacked. They are working on the assumption Iranian military or proxies have boarded vessel."

