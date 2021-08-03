Iranian-backed forces believed to have seized tanker - maritime security sources
Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, two maritime security sources said on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday Britain's maritime trade agency reported a "potential hijack" was unfolding off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah region.
Iran's foreign ministry said reports of security incidents involving several ships near the UAE coast on Tuesday were "suspicious" and warned against any effort to create a "false atmosphere" against Tehran.
