Noida Authority starts village reach out programme twice a week

The Noida Authority on Tuesday started a special bi-weekly drive to reach out to villages for resolving rural problems, officials said. The initiative -- ''Noida Aapke Dwaar'' (Noida At Your Doorstep) -- will take place every Tuesday and Thursday during which officials of various departments of the Noida Authority will visit the villages, they said.

''Teams from different departments of the Noida Authority inspected village Sarfabad under the supervision of the chief general manager to understand and resolve issues of village residents,'' Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

''This marks the beginning of 'Noida Aapke Dwar' programme - set to take place every Tuesday and Thursday,'' she added.

Chief General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said he was accompanied by officials of the civil, water, horticulture, public health, among other departments, during the visit to Sarfabad.

''During the visit, the officials took stock of the development work done in the recent past, those underway and upcoming also,'' the Authority said in a statement.

The village residents raised their demands, including the need for water pipelines, drainage facilities, among others, it added.

Altogether 36 complaints were received by the officials during the visit, according to the statement.

Responding to the new programme, Noida Village Residents' Association (NOVRA) said the initiative was a welcome move.

''It is a welcome step and one towards equality between village residents and their urban counterparts,'' NOVRA president Ranjan Tomar said.

However, he said officials need to make sure that this programme continues in future also as report of problems received with solutions thereof provided by the Authority shared on a public platform to ensure accountability.

