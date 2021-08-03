100,000 displaced by fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara region, 8,000 in Afar region - U.N. aid chief
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:47 IST
The United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday 100,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Ethiopia's Amhara region and 8,000 in its Afar region.
In recent weeks fighting has spread into the two regions neighbouring Tigray, where a war erupted eight months ago between Ethiopia's central government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta and Amhara spokesperson Gizachew Muluneh did not respond to requests for comment.
