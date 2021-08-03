Lebanon's president exerting all efforts to form gov't
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles towards the formation of a government.
Aoun made his comments in a speech on the eve of the anniversary of the Beirut port blast in which he also said he supported a transparent investigation into the explosion that killed over 200 people and destroyed large parts of the city.
Advertisement
"Justice delivered late is not justice," Aoun said. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Michel Aoun
- Lebanon
- Justice
- Beirut
- Aoun
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hariri fails to form a government while Lebanon is facing total collapse
Lebanon says consultations on new government will start next week
Lebanon says consultations on new government will start next week
Two rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, no damage - Israeli army
Israel shells Lebanon after rockets fired over border