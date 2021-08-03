Left Menu

Lebanon's president exerting all efforts to form gov't

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:49 IST
Lebanon's president exerting all efforts to form gov't
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles towards the formation of a government.

Aoun made his comments in a speech on the eve of the anniversary of the Beirut port blast in which he also said he supported a transparent investigation into the explosion that killed over 200 people and destroyed large parts of the city.

"Justice delivered late is not justice," Aoun said. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021