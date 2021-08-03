Left Menu

Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Jharkhand, 6 arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:54 IST
Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Jharkhand, 6 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized in Jharkhand and six people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed four people and seized 805 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Chatra district on Monday, Chatra SDPO Rishab Kumar Jha said.

The seizure was made at Daryatu village in Sadar police station area, he said.

In another incident, two people were arrested and 1 kg opium worth Rs 4 lakh was seized from their possession in Palamu district, Medininagar SDPO K Vijay Shankar said.

The motorcycle-borne accused persons were nabbed and the contraband was seized during vehicle checking on a road in Nawabazar police station area, he said.

Cases were registered against the accused and all of them were sent to judicial custody.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021