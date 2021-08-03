Four Bengal govt schemes win SKOCH Awards: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said four state government schemes have won the SKOCH Awards.While the Silpasathi scheme bagged the SKOCH Platinum Award, the auto-renewal of certificate of enlistment urban got the SKOCH Gold Award, she said. The GoWB shall continue to ensure that the ease of doing business in West Bengal is one of the foremost in the country, she added.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said four state government schemes have won the SKOCH Awards.
While the 'Silpasathi' scheme bagged the SKOCH Platinum Award, the auto-renewal of certificate of enlistment (urban) got the SKOCH Gold Award, she said. ''Delighted to announce that under Ease of Doing Business initiative, GoWB schemes including Silpasathi, e-Nathikaran, online system for auto-renewal of certificate of enlistment (urban) & online system for issuance of trade license (rural) have won the esteemed SKOCH Awards,'' Banerjee tweeted. ''I congratulate everyone involved for their tireless efforts. The GoWB shall continue to ensure that the ease of doing business in West Bengal is one of the foremost in the country,'' she added.
