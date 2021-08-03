Left Menu

'Anna Mahotsav' being organised to inform needy about govt schemes: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow/Shrawasti | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 'Anna Mahotsav' is being organised to inform the needy about the schemes of the Centre and the state government.

During 'Anna Mahotsav', which will be held on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of 'Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' present at select fair price shops through video conferencing.

The presence of at least 100 beneficiaries will be ensured at each fair price shop.

On this day, the prime minister's speech will be telecast live at all the fair price shops in the state.

''The information about the schemes of the central and state governments should reach every poor and for this purpose the state government is organising 'Anna Utsav' on August 5,'' Adityanath said during his visit to Shrawasti.

''A big event is going to be organised in which about 80 lakh to one crore people of the state will get the guidance of the prime minister,'' he said, adding that beneficiaries present at the shops will be given bags to carry the ration.

Earlier, Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey had said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ration distribution would start from August 5.

''The prime minister will interact with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi, Agra and Bahraich through videoconferencing,'' he had said.

The officer had said it will be the responsibility of district supplies and marketing officers to ensure the availability of food grains at every fair price shop.

