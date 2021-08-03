Left Menu

UP ATS arrests two Bangladeshi residents for illegally entering India

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:24 IST
The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly entered the country through the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally and were working in a meat factory in Bareilly, an official release issued here said on Tuesday.

Acting on information that an international gang was bringing people, especially women and children, illegally into the country from Myanmar and Bangladesh and helping them settle in different states and the National Capital Region (NCR) on the basis of forged documents, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the head of the human-trafficking gang, Mohammad Noor alias Nurul Islam, and two of his associates on July 26, the release said.

During interrogation, Noor stated that his present address was Gurugram, Haryana from where his Aadhaar card, PAN card, passbooks of different banks, identity cards of various companies issued in different names and addresses were seized. Noor is a native of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

He also told the ATS that he had illegally brought two Bangladeshis -- Aaley Mian and Abdul Shakoor -- from Cox's Bazar, luring them with money and they were working in the Maria meat factory in Bareilly, the release said, adding that forged Indian IDs were also prepared for the two.

Both were summoned and interrogated. One of them said he was a relative and the other said he was an acquaintance of Noor and had come to India with his help. Shakoor said Noor had taken 4,000 takas (Bangladeshi currency) for helping them cross the border and had given them SIM cards.

Both were arrested on Monday and forged Indian ID cards, PAN cards, passbooks and mobile phones seized from their possession. They will be taken on police remand for further questioning, the release said.

