COVID-19: Govt vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain shut tomorrow

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:24 IST
COVID-19: Govt vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain shut tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
There will be no COVID-19 inoculation at the government vaccine centres in Mumbai on Wednesday due to lack of vaccines, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today. "Due to lack of vaccines, there will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centres in Mumbai tomorrow," BMC said.

BMC also informed amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, section 144 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure will be in place till 11 pm every day and night curfew to be in place from 11 pm to 5 am every day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, there are 78,700 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, while 61,03,325 have been cured of the viral infection. As many as 1,33,038 people have also succumbed to coronavirus in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

