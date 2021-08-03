Left Menu

Youth jumps into well after quarreling with parents, dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man jumped into a well and died during an argument with his parents in Tekadi village under Khapa police station limits in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The man was upset that his parents had picked up a fight with the owner of the farm on which they were employed as labourers, an official said.

''He attacked his father with an iron rod and then jumped into a well on Monday morning. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

