Updated: 03-08-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:36 IST
2 held for duping businessman on pretext of providing government tenders
Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a businessman on the pretext of providing government tenders, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Tarun Gupta (40), a resident of Ghaziabad, and Hari Singh (35), a resident of Mubarakpur in Delhi.

According to the police, on July 6, 2018, a person lodged a complaint that he received an email from Gupta, the director of FIN Services, stating that they had collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics, Information and technology, in the government scheme 'Saubhagya'.

They required LED bulbs and lights to be supplied in various districts across the country. As the complainant is a supplier of LED bulbs and lights, he showed interest, the police said.

Gupta said a legal agreement shall be drawn between suppliers and the central government.

On April 30, 2018, a meeting was held in Sarita Vihar where all the documents and formalities were completed and a copy of the document was handed over to the complainant, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, the director of FIN Services demanded a demand draft of Rs 1,96,000 from the complainant for the project. On June 5, 2018, the amount was issued to Fin Services and soon after, they stopped answering the phone calls of the complainant, the officer said. ''During investigation, police got a tip-off that Gupta was in Ghaziabad. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and he was apprehended. On his instance, Singh was also nabbed from his residence,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Gupta completed his M.Tech from Russia and was previously involved in three cheating cases in Hyderabad, the police said.

He told the police that he initially started a placement agency, but faced huge losses. Then he started duping people by creating fake government documents on the pretext of providing government tenders.

He had duped several other people in the same manner in UP, Delhi and Hyderabad, the DCP said. Eight mobile phones, two laptops, a hard disk and fake government documents were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab other accused persons.

