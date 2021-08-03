Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon

An officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon, law enforcement officials said.

A shooting resulted in the Pentagon being locked down for more than an hour. A Pentagon officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who were not authorised to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)