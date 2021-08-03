Left Menu

Afghan foreign minister speaks to EAM Jaishankar on escalating violence by Taliban

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:54 IST
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Tuesday on escalating violence by the Taliban and foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan and called for the convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to discuss the situation.

A statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry said Atmar described the Taliban's attacks in ''collusion with foreign fighters and terrorist groups'' as a violation of international law and talked about their possible consequences on the region's stability and security.

It said Atmar spoke to Jaishankar on the escalating violence and widespread human rights violations by the Taliban and the foreign terrorist groups.

He proposed that a special UNSC meeting be held with a focus on the immediate cessation of violence in Afghanistan.

India holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

The Afghan foreign ministry said Jaishankar expressed India's deep concern over the escalation in violence and human rights violations in Afghanistan and called for steps to ensure peace in the country.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1. The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the war-ravaged country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

It has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including members of the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future.

